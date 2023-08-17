ECZ TO KICKSTART CONTINUOUS VOTER REGISTRATION

The Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- will next month start the Continuous Registration of Voters -CRV- in 10 additional districts.

The exercise is set to start on September 5 will see registration of voters conducted in ten Districts.

So far the ECZ has implemented the Continuous Registration of Voters in all the provincial districts.

Next month’s exercise will bring the total number of districts conducting CRV to twenty 20.

ECZ Senior Corporate Affairs Officer SYLVIA BWALYA has confirmed the development to ZNBC News in a statement.

Ms. BWALYA has called on political parties, CSOs, the Media and the general public to work with the Commission and create awareness on CRV.