ECZ TO RE-OPEN BIDS FOR PRINTING OF BALLOT PAPERS TOMORROW

By Chileshe Mwango

The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ has announced that it will tomorrow open tenders for the printing and delivery of ballot papers, ballot paper posters, blind voter templates and announcement forms that were earlier cancelled.

The Commission in June this year cancelled the tender after it noticed some material governance issues in the solicitation document.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, ECZ Acting Chief Electoral Officer Bob Musenge says the tender which will be for a period of three years is open to all eligible bidders, both local and international.

Meanwhile, Mr. Musenge has also disclosed that the commission has registered 3,038 voters in the month of august, 2023, in the ongoing continuous voter registration process.

Mr. Musenge says 1,664 if the registered candidates are males while 1,374 are females with Choma having recorded the highest number of registered voters in the month under review at 600 while Mongu recorded the least at 129.

