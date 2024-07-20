ECZ UNVEILS THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS ROADMAP, AND LAUNCHES THE ELECTORAL LAW REFORM TECHNICAL COMMITTEE



Today, July 19, 2024, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) shared the 2026 General Election Roadmap, and launched the Electoral Law Reform Technical Committee (ELRTC) at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre.



The Roadmap shows the activities to be undertaken before, during, and after the 2026 General Election.



Further, after the 2021 General Election Post-Election review exercise, the Commission found it necessary to address the gaps in the current electoral laws.



To this end, the Commission has constituted the Electoral Law Reform Technical Committee (ELRTC).



The objective of this committee is to review the content and legislative framework relating to elections by addressing some identified gaps and recommendations made by stakeholders in the post-election review meetings.



