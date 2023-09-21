ECZ URGED TO CALL FOR FRESH NOMINATIONS FOR KALOMO LOCAL GOVERNMENT BY-ELECTION FOLLOWING VIOLATIONS OF ELECTORAL PROCESS ACT

The Christian Churches Monitoring Group –CCMG- has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- to rescind its decision to declare a winner in the Katanda ward by-election in Kalomo district of Southern Province, based on an unopposed candidate, following violations of the Electoral Process Act no. 35 of 2016, section 83.

CCMG Programs Manager Peter Mwanang’ombe says this follows reports received from CCMG’ observers of intimidation and harassment of opposition political party candidates’ supporters, which resulted in their inability to file in nominations.

Mr. Mwanang’ombe explains that UPND supporters allegedly harassed and intimidated the leadership movement and Patriotic Front candidates and their supporters and prevented them from filling their nominations, despite leadership movement candidate being the first at the venue.

He says these actions do not only undermine the integrity of the electoral process, but also highlight significant weaknesses in the enforcement of electoral laws and procedures by police and ECZ officials present during nomination processes.

PHOENIX NEWS