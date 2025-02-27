ECZ VOTERS REGISTER SWELLS TO 7,073,513



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has incorporated 36,651 registered voters into the Register of Voters that was certified yesterday in Lusaka.





The new voters were captured during the Continuous Registration of Voters.



This brings the total number of registered voters to 7,073,513 from7,036,862 which was the total number of registered voters as certified in February, 2024.





ECZ chief electoral officer Brown Kasaro during the certification of the register of voters said out of the total 7,073,513, 3,774,060 are female representing 53.3% while 3,299,453 are male representing46.7%.





“This certification means that the 36,651who registered during the period January 2023 to February 2024 are eligible to vote in elections that will be conducted with effect from today, 25th February 2025,” Mr. Kasaro said in a speech.





“Moving forward, this Register of Voters replaces all previous Registers and shall remain in force until another updated Register of Voters is prepared and certified,” he said.