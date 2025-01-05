ECZ WARNS AGAINST FERRYING CADRES IN NTANDA WARD BY-ELECTION



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has cautioned political parties contesting the Ntanda Ward by-election, in Mpongwe District, against ferrying cadres from other areas, citing the risk of violence and disruption to the peace.





The Commission highlighted that external cadres, often disconnected from local communities, exploit this unfamiliarity to incite unrest.





Speaking during a briefing with aspiring candidates, political parties, and stakeholders, ECZ Vice Chairperson Ali Simwinga described the by-election as a solemn occasion, following the death of the previous councillor, Adrian Chilubwa, in November 2024.





Nominations for the by-election are set for Tuesday, January 7, 2025, with polling scheduled for Thursday, February 6, 2025.