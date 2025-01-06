ECZ warns against post-nomination resignations in Petauke by-election



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has expressed concern over the resignation or withdrawal of candidates after being duly nominated, describing it as a disruption to the electoral process and a waste of resources.





Speaking during a Political Party Liaison Committee meeting in Petauke yesterday, ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis discussed the importance of maintaining the integrity and efficiency of the electoral process ahead of the Petauke Constituency Parliamentary by-election nominations scheduled for tomorrow.





She stressed that such actions not only hinder the Commission’s ability to execute its mandate but also negatively impact other candidates, political parties, voters, and the general public.



“The Commission’s desire is to ensure that elections are held successfully within the stipulated time and scheduled dates. Resignations or withdrawals after nominations are undesirable and should be avoided as they create unnecessary disruptions,” she said.





She further urged political parties to foster a spirit of coexistence and engage in healthy competition in line with democratic principles, reminding all stakeholders of their obligation to adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct, which outlines the expected behavior during the nomination process and subsequent polls.





“The Commission is committed to ensuring a fair and transparent process, and we call upon political parties to respect the rules and contribute positively to the democratic process,” she added.





The meeting was attended by ECZ Commissioner Major General Vincent Mukanda (Rtd), District Electoral Officer Mr. Kelvin Banda, and other Commission staff.



As preparations for the by-election which is scheduled to take place on February 6 continue, the ECZ reiterated its call for collaboration among stakeholders to ensure a smooth and credible electoral process especially during tomorrow’s nominations.



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba January 6, 2025