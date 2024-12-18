ECZ WON’T ACCEPT LUNGU’S NOMINATION, MUCHIMA TELLS PF



17th December, 2024.



Lusaka, Zambia – Health Minister Elijah Muchima has warned the Patriotic Front (PF) that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will not accept former President Edgar Lungu’s nomination for the 2026 presidential elections. This comes despite the PF’s insistence that Lungu will be their candidate in 2026.





Muchima’s comments follow PF faction vice-president Given Lubinda’s announcement on Sunday that the central committee had agreed to sponsor Lungu to re-contest his position as PF president at the next convention. However, Muchima believes that PF members are wasting their time, as Lungu’s nomination will not be accepted by the ECZ.





“Despite PF’s insistence that former president Edgar Lungu will be their candidate in 2026, he will not be allowed to file in his nominations,” Muchima said in an interview on Tuesday.





The ECZ has a history of enforcing the Constitution and electoral laws, as seen in previous by-elections. The commission has also been known to reject nominations that do not meet the required criteria, as was the case with Lawrence Shawa’s nomination for the Luangwa District Council chairperson seat.





Muchima’s warning to the PF is a clear indication that the ECZ will not bend the rules to accommodate Lungu’s nomination. The PF must now reconsider their strategy and find a new candidate who meets the eligibility criteria.





The Constitutional Court’s ruling that Lungu is ineligible to contest future elections has been a major setback for the PF. Despite this, the party has continued to insist that Lungu will be their candidate in 2026.





It remains to be seen how the PF will respond to Muchima’s warning and the ECZ’s likely rejection of Lungu’s nomination. One thing is certain, however: the PF must adapt to the new reality and find a new candidate if they hope to succeed in 2026.



CHIKAYA NEWS