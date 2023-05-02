Ed Sheeran Vows To Quit Music If Found Guilty Of Ripping Off Marvin Gaye’s Song

British singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran, 32, has vowed to quit music if found guilty of ripping off Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get it On’.

Ed Sheeran was accused of lifting a four-chord progression from the soul classic in his song ‘Thinking Out Loud’, by Townsend’s heirs, who claimed there are “striking similarities” between the tracks and seeking $100million in restitution, Daily Mail reports.

He denied the claim of infringing upon Gaye and his co-writer Ed Townsend’s 1973 hit when he wrote and composed ‘Thinking Out Loud’ in Manhattan Federal Court on Monday.

The claim is “insulting”, he added.

Ed Sheeran said, “I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it, the ‘Shape of You’.”

When asked by his attorney Ilene Farkas about the toll the trial is taking on him, he replied, “If that happens, I’m done. I’m stopping. “