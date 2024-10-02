Eden Hazard breaks silence on comparison with Mohamed Salah

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard has chosen Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as the better player compared to himself.

During an interaction with Sports Bible, the Belgian was asked to choose between himself and Salah. Hazard opted for Salah, indicating that the Egyptian is the better player by a significant margin.

“Mo Salah, by far,” he said when asked who is the better player.

The former Real Madrid player recounted how he became fond of Salah and wanted him at Chelsea, and why the latter could not succeed at Chelsea after the eventual move.

“He was good already. We played against him when he was at Basel. He was very good and we were like, ‘We have to buy this guy.’ We bought him and you know sometimes in football you have ups and downs.

“What he has done with Liverpool, wow.”

The Hazard-Salah debate has been ongoing for a while, with many suggesting that Hazard’s comments have put the debate to rest.