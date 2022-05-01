By Scoop Reporter

THE female student from Eden University in the video that has gone viral was beaten by her landlord after the two could not agree on whether or not she needed to pay the full rent after she and her colleagues decided to shift to another boarding house, Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has disclosed.

Mr. Sampa, who managed to locate the student today, said confusion erupted after the landlord continued demanding that tenant students foot the electricity bill yet they were made to believe that the bill was fixed in the rentals.

He says when they could not reach an amicable settlement, all the female students decided to shift to another apartment and it was then that the landlord demanded that the student in question pays for the 20 or 25 days she was in his facility before rentals were due but they could not agree.

In the ensuing kerfuffle, the landlord resorted to whipping the student while her colleagues filmed the episode.

“Turns out all the female students had decided to move out of the boarding house to another one because the landlord was asking them to buy Zesco units when they had thought it was fixed in their rentals. On the departure day, the argument erupted on whether that particular student should pay for say 20 or 25 days due.

“I have spoken to the father of the student tenant who has been out of town and only back next few days. Suffice to say that he is very furious about the incident and understandably so. I trust he is fully aware of the justice options available to him and his daughter,” Mr. Sampa said.