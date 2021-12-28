EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU STILL PF PRESIDENT-PARTY SG

Opposition Patriotic Front Acting Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa has refuted media claims that former President Edgar Lungu has stepped down as party president.

Yesterday, social media platforms carried a story saying President Lungu has quit politics and appointed party vice president, Given Lubinda as party president.

However, speaking after the verification of the PF Kabwata Parliamentary by election at the civic centre today, Mr Chilangwa says Mr Lungu will only head over the party presidency next year when the party elects a new leader during a national convention expected to take place in June.