EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU STILL PF PRESIDENT-PARTY SG
Opposition Patriotic Front Acting Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa has refuted media claims that former President Edgar Lungu has stepped down as party president.
Yesterday, social media platforms carried a story saying President Lungu has quit politics and appointed party vice president, Given Lubinda as party president.
However, speaking after the verification of the PF Kabwata Parliamentary by election at the civic centre today, Mr Chilangwa says Mr Lungu will only head over the party presidency next year when the party elects a new leader during a national convention expected to take place in June.
Even in opposition the confusion continues.
Personally I don’t like the idea of Lungu having it so easy,let him continue leading the party,he just can’t come and destroy the party and walk away dancing.PF should punish him,let him for once work for it
What is going on in PF is Total confusion. Both acting president and incumbent president presiding over the presidency of Pf. This party is just a jargon of lawlessness elements.