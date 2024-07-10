EDGAR LUNGU AND PF RAPED THE CONSTITUTION AT THEIR TIME AND ARE WRONG PEOPLE TO TALK ABOUT VIOLATING THE CONSTITUTION TODAY

By Mark Simuuwe

Hearing Edgar Lungu talk about the rule of law today is shocking .

This is the man who caused constitutional crises in the country and could not listen to anybody .

Citizens may recall that this is the man :

1. who told Ministers to remain in office and allowed them to use government vehicles to campaign after dissolution of parliament against all advice , including advice from the Attorney General;

2. Who nodded the expulsion of 23 PF members of parliament under the PF tenure and now it has continued and expelled 9;

3. Who personally failed to hand over power to the Speaker of the National Assembly during the 14 days Presidential election petition . So ECL personally should immediately stop talking about his regime having full respect of the Constitution;

4. ECL caused so many by-elections in UPND strongholds at his time with all his ministers seeing it as a the right thing ;

5. Who , Using speaker Matibini , ensured Chishimba KAMBWILI was out of parliament . KAMBWILI had to go to court to prove ECL and KAMBWILI wrong .

It is total hypocrisy for ECL to think he is clean simply because Zambians forget easily . It is also important for Zambians to reflect on ECL behavior and not accept to be taken advantage of due to short-memory .

It is painful to see how some citizens forget so easily and start praising wrong characters who have brought chaos in the country.

Ends //

