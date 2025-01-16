EDGAR LUNGU CAN SERVE EVEN AS COUNCILLOR – SAKWIBA SIKOTA

EDGAR LUNGU CAN SERVE EVEN AS COUNCILLOR – SAKWIBA
FORMER President Edgar Lungu can participate in politics as a councillor, says United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) chairman Sakwiba Sikota.
Mr Sikota, who is United Liberal Party (ULP) president, said Mr Lungu is legally entitled to continue in politics.
Last month, the Constitutional Court ruled that former President Edgar Lungu was ineligible to run for another term as President, having been elected and held office twice.
“With the issue of the eligibility case, I have to declare interest that I may be biased,” Mr Sikota said when he featured on Prime Television’s The Big Debate programme anchored by Frank Mutubila on Tuesday night.
“If you look at the Dan Pule and the three others versus the Attorney General case, I was one of the lawyers [for Mr Lungu]. So, my view and my argument was that he is eligible.
“But being a lawyer, even if I held a different view, the ‘correct’ view is what the court has decided.”
ZDM
Which ward in Zambia would vote for him and risk losing all their increased CDF into the kasaka ka ndalama?
Definitely who can vote for ECL even at councilor level?
Sakwiba knows that the recent judgement is the correct one! He was just interested in money when he was defending ECL in the Danny Pule case. Lawyers have a price and can defend even illegalities.
Kikikik as ECL Councilor.
From Pillow to Door mat.
Hhmmm!