EDGAR LUNGU CAN SERVE EVEN AS COUNCILLOR – SAKWIBA SIKOTA

EDGAR LUNGU CAN SERVE EVEN AS COUNCILLOR – SAKWIBA



FORMER President Edgar Lungu can participate in politics as a councillor, says United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) chairman Sakwiba Sikota.





Mr Sikota, who is United Liberal Party (ULP) president, said Mr Lungu is legally entitled to continue in politics.



Last month, the Constitutional Court ruled that former President Edgar Lungu was ineligible to run for another term as President, having been elected and held office twice.





“With the issue of the eligibility case, I have to declare interest that I may be biased,” Mr Sikota said when he featured on Prime Television’s The Big Debate programme anchored by Frank Mutubila on Tuesday night.





“If you look at the Dan Pule and the three others versus the Attorney General case, I was one of the lawyers [for Mr Lungu]. So, my view and my argument was that he is eligible.





“But being a lawyer, even if I held a different view, the ‘correct’ view is what the court has decided.”



ZDM