EDGAR LUNGU CONGRATULATES LITUNGA, BAROTSELAND ON 2025 KUOMBOKA CEREMONY

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE FROM FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU TO HIS MAJESTY THE LITUNGA AND THE PEOPLE OF BAROTSELAND ON THE OCCASION OF THE 2025 KUOMBOKA CEREMONY





Your Majesty,



On this auspicious occasion of the Kuomboka Ceremony, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, the Barotse Royal Establishment, and the people of Barotseland.





The Kuomboka is a testament to the resilience, unity, and rich cultural heritage of the Lozi people, and I join you in celebrating this magnificent tradition that continues to inspire generations.





As a nation, we have always recognized the importance of fostering unity through our diverse traditions. During my tenure as President, our government actively supported and facilitated the participation of traditional leaders in each other’s ceremonies to strengthen our national bonds.





In this regard, it was particularly gratifying to learn that His Majesty King Letsie III of Lesotho was invited to grace this year’s Kuomboka as Special Guest of Honour. His presence is bound to provide a powerful symbol of African unity and deeper cultural understanding between the people of the Kingdom of Lesotho and Republic of Zambia.





It is my sincere hope that any barriers preventing his attendance will be overcome so that the spirit of Pan-African solidarity continues to thrive.





The Kuomboka Ceremony is not just a celebration of the Lozi people but a beacon of Africa’s rich cultural diversity and unity. May it continue to be a source of pride and heritage for generations to come.



Once again, congratulations to Your Majesty and the people of Barotseland.



May this year’s Kuomboka a joyous and peaceful celebration.



Edgar Chagwa Lungu

6th President of the Republic of Zambia

PF President /Tonse Alliance Chairperson