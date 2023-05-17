Edgar Lungu could have been a terrible Zambian President, but he is entitled to security as a former Head of State- Hopewell Chin’ono

This is tragic, politics of revenge will never take Zambia anywhere!

By Hopewell Chin’ono-Harare

We should condemn brutal regimes and also condemn politics of revenge by supposed democrats who pursue revenge instead of nation building.

Edgar Lungu could have been a terrible Zambian President, but he is entitled to security as a former Head of State regardless!

This behavior by the new Zambian administration makes Africa look like a comical continent where dictatorships are replaced by new dictatorships which behave equally badly!

Why can’t President Hichilema concentrate on building Zambia instead of being obsessed with politics of revenge?

This is really petty, leadership requires mature and visionary minds not this pettiness!

Hichilema’s base will love this petty politics, but his standing continues to recede in the minds of sensible and sane Africans!

Once more he has created another reason for another dictator to not want to go!

Any former Head of State should be accorded security, it is only sensible and part of common sense!

What a shame!!!