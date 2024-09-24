PoliticsPFUKAUPNDVideo Edgar Lungu declares fight against President Hichilema whom he has branded as a dictator in State House and vowed to defeat him in 2026 September 24, 2024 9 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Former president Edgar Lungu declares fight against President Hakainde Hichilema whom he has branded as a dictator in State House and vowed to defeat him in 2026.
Hahahaha.
What did we do to deserve ECL and HH?
Of all the rotten seeds in Zambia, it had to be these two to lead us.
These two men have destroyed our country. And they have presided over the worst corruption we have seen in our history.
God help us.
Vote the lacuna out in 2026.
Aren’t you ashamed of yourself that if you can lose by elections in your own bedroom Mwansabombwe you can’t win in 2026?
Are you listening to your boss? What message does he have apart from icintinya?
Vote wisely vote for HH7 in 2026/31
Say NO to lies.
Say NO to gold smuggling.
Say NO to high cost of living.
Say NO to yakumbuyo.
Vote wisely in 2026.
PF sympathisers don’t bring HH into this confusion equating to the delusional ECL.
Few days ago, the same Lungu was saying that he was ready to dialogue with HH on condition that he was made PF president by his Alliance, but the same Lungu today is declaring a fight against HH. How do you trust such a person who doesn’t live by his words? Even if they were to dialogue, what do they dialogue with such a person? Can’t it be just a shear waste of time?
Did I hear Edgar say we must be selfish? Then why can’t HH7 be selfish? Edgar said said uyu nkamukaka ….HH7 should have asked Edgar what he wished him to do now that he is President. Then Given says Azungu, when the crowd is shouting ati Zayelo…the fella is insulting his fathers and grandparents. Very cheap politics indeed in Zambia. Poverty is an enemy of democracy. A country can surely never develop with i-dio-ts in the majority.
ECL feels belittled by his own feelings. ECL was looked after by HH when he was suspended from practicing law. For three years he was paid out of HH’s pocket something like K10,000.00 every month of the three years he could not practice law. today, ECL feels assumed that he could have done what he is seeing HH has done during his time. People go and see Mufulira Ndola Road and see the road from Ndola to Kapiriposhi. some people in this world, the knowledge they have is always after an event or see some body do the same thing he did but this time in a better way then he did. Hence inferiority complex set in.
Very well put. I just Pray HH will not respond negatively.
Ba Collins, if HH helped out ECL at some stage, it doesnot mean ECL owes HH an eternal debt of gratitude. Neither does it mean ECL has to align his thinking and actions to those of HH because of the assistance rendered.
We donot assist people inorder to make them our slaves with no independent thoughts and actions. We assist people to get over a sticky patch and once they can stand on their own, we let them be.
I am sure even HH at one time was the subject of charity and he has likely differed strongly with the very people who assisted him. That is life.