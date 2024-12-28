Edgar LUNGU  free to meet with USA diplomats- Cornelius Mweetwa

ECL free to meet with USA



FORMER President Edgar Lungu is free to meet diplomats and the international community and complain about what he perceives as poor governance and alleged polarisation of institutions of governance but he should do so with facts and not imagined claims, Cornelius Mweetwa has said.





Mr Mweetwa, the Chief Government Spokesperson says Mr Lungu enjoys the right and freedoms as much as the UPND did while in the opposition to complain to the international community about how the country is being governed by President Hakainde Hichilema.