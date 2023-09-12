Edgar Lungu Fumes And Says Those Not Happy With My Choice Of Nakachinda As PF SG Can Form Their Own Political Party

By Koswe

EDGAR FUMES AND SAYS THOSE NOT HAPPY WITH MY CHOICE OF NAKACHINDA AS PF SG CAN FORM THEIR OWN POLITICAL PARTY

Opposition PF leader Edgar Lungu has told off former NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili to form his own political party if he is not happy with Raphael GUNYU MASAKA Nakachinda as Secretary General.

Yesterday, Lungu appointed Nakachinda as Secretary General of the PF taking over from embattled Nickson Chilangwa who is currently working for government at some prison in Luapula Province following his violent behaviour.

Chishimba Kambwili has expressed dismay and displeasure at the appointing of Nakachinda as PF Secretary General.

Kambwili says he can’t believe it that Edgar Lungu has continued what he calls as selling the PF party to hijackers from MMD.

But Edgar says all those unhappy with Nakachinda being SG of PF, they can form their own parties and appoint themselves or whoever they wish as SGs.

Meanwhile, PF Matero MP Miles Sampa has described the appointment of Nakachinda by Lungu as an illegal act and contempt of court as the matter related to choosing PF leaders is in court.

Sampa recently complained that Edgar Lungu and his cohort were stealing K6,000 from each parliamentarian from PF who made contributions monthly for the party activities adding that this is the money that Lungu is using to move about while securing his huge amounts he made when he was President of Zambia.