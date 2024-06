LIVE NOW

CITIZEN FIRST RALLY UPDATE;

CITIZEN FIRST RALLY IN KITWE AT TWIPLE CENTRE IN KWACHA CONSTITUENCY

Kitwe- Saturday, 22nd June 2024

Citizen First party is holding a public rally at Twiple Centre, Opposite Kwacha SDA, in Kitwe.

The Citizen First party has invited United Kwacha Alliance partners to grace the event.

Former President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu has arrived on Kitwe to attend the rally.

Golden Party President Jackson Silavwe and Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba are inspecting the grounds.