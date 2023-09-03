Edgar Lungu Has Been Invited To Attend The Inauguration Ceremony Of Mnagangwa

0
President Edgar Lungu and his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa have been conferred with honorary doctorates by the University of Zambia in good governance....

Former President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been invited to attend the Inauguration ceremony of Zimbabwe’s President Elect, H.E Dr E.D Mnagangwa in Harare tomorrow.

