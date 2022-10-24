Former President Edgar Lungu has refused to take part in this year’s 58th Independence Anniversary at State House.

Those attending the event have confirmed that the former Head of State, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu is not in attendance despite being invited and being given the VERY IMPORTANT status for the function.

Efforts to confirm his refusal to attend this year’s independence anniversary celebration have proved futile as the former Head of State’s Press Aide Issac Chipampe and Political Advisor Chris Zumani Zimba kept stating that the former leader was being briefed on party matters ahead of their 2023 convention.