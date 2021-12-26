EDGAR LUNGU STEPS DOWN AS PF PRESIDENT
Given Lubinda is now PF Acting President as former President Edgar Lungu has vacated the position.
Further, The PF central Committee has picked Clement Tembo as its candidate for Kabwata Constituency By-Election.
MR PRESIDENT YOU RUN A GOOD RACE…
Edgar Lungu didn’t want to get on the campaign trail in the Kabwata constituency by-election in January 2022. That’s the main reason he has decided to step down as PF leader. He’s still eligible to run for president of Zambia in 2026. After all the Constitutional Court cleared him.