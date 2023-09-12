Edgar Lungu is a celebrity, his crowds don’t move us – UPND

UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the ruling party doesn’t get moved by the kind of reception given to former president Edgar Lungu wherever he goes because he is a celebrity. As Lungu made his way back to Lusaka from Ndola on Saturday, he interacted with traders and youths in Kapiri Mposhi who were thrilled to see him and could be heard chanting that “alebwelelapo”.

Lungu also attended a church service on Sunday at the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Lusaka’s Garden compound where he was given a thunderous welcome by the congregants.

Commenting on this in an interview, Mweetwa said political popularity was not measured by the cheers one received, but through the ballot. "Political popularity is not measured by the…...