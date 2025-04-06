PoliticsPFTONSE ALLIANCEUncategorizedUPND Edgar Lungu is more popular than President Hichilema – Mr Miles Sampa April 6, 2025 3 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp “We are all united and calling on President Edgar Lungu to run again for President. He is more popular than President Hakainde Hichilema,” says Matero Member of Parliament and Patriotic Front (PF) faction president.
If Kilometres Sampa wants a brown envelope from Lungu, he should just say so. Telling blatant lies is not helping anyone.
Ba Sampa bena kuwayawayafye mwandini! Kwati utuma nuts tumo twaliponamo.
I now agree with Seer 1, Miles Sampa is not normal. Imagine the time he spent fighting PF and Lungu, some cases are still in Court, this man is a spent project and no sane Zambian can ever waste his/her vote on Sampa. Ati Lungu is more popular than Hakainde Hichilema, that’s lacking common sense. This is not USA where they use collegiate votes to elect the president, this is Zambia where we use popular votes. Lungu got 1.8 votes while HH got 2.8 plus beating Lungu for more than 1 million popular votes. So how can a less popular person get more popular votes than a more popular one? Which school did he go to?Because both Mathematical and Scientific rules don’t agree, Sampa is just hallucinating and I really feel pity for him. Parliament yens kulaba ko fye, I don’t think he will ever smell it again, maybe through another constituency and not Matero.