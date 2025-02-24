Edgar Lungu is not eligible-Mumbi Phiri



Former PF secretary general Mumbi Phiri says former president Edgar Lungu must not be included among those who are above 60-years she feels should not be involved in politics, because he is not eligible to contest the presidential elections.





And Phiri said only idiots could keep the money which she said was depreciating in their homes.





In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Phiri charged that people above the age of 60 years, who were from the colonial era like former vice-presidents Enock Kavindele and MMD pastor Nevers Mumba, must go because they were not serving any national interest.





Asked if what she said also included former president Edgar Lungu, who is from the colonial times, is above 60 and has been announced by the Tonse Alliance as their presidential candidate for 2026, Phiri said Lungu was not…



-Daily Revelation