Edgar Lungu is not eligible-Mumbi Phiri
Former PF secretary general Mumbi Phiri says former president Edgar Lungu must not be included among those who are above 60-years she feels should not be involved in politics, because he is not eligible to contest the presidential elections.
And Phiri said only idiots could keep the money which she said was depreciating in their homes.
In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Phiri charged that people above the age of 60 years, who were from the colonial era like former vice-presidents Enock Kavindele and MMD pastor Nevers Mumba, must go because they were not serving any national interest.
Asked if what she said also included former president Edgar Lungu, who is from the colonial times, is above 60 and has been announced by the Tonse Alliance as their presidential candidate for 2026, Phiri said Lungu was not…
-Daily Revelation
Mumbi save that lecture for those in your party that want to tout that message…
Lecturing Zambians on that issues is wrong…save it for the misfits around you that dont seem to understand the law dispite saying they are studying law at Unilas…and embarassing the institution.
This cannot come from Mumbi Phiri. Sorry, I cannot believe it unless I see a video.
The way UPND spin up lies for no reason is beyond me. When anyone else does this, they get arrested.
These are the exact falsehoods Hakainde was talking about at the weekend. Yet it is his own people that are masters of it.
Vote like the do in Southern province.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote wisely in 2026.