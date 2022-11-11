EDGAR LUNGU IS PLANNING ‘WAR’ IN ZAMBIA SAYS CHILUFYA TAYALI.

By Prince Kaliza Jnr.

EEP President Chilufya Tayali says Former President of Zambia Edgar Chagwa Lungu is planning ‘War in Zambia once he decides to fight back following the search of his Bank account.

Posting on his official Facebook page, Chilufya Tayali says the day Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu decides to fight what he terms as injustice on him, Zambia will be in War.

Mr. Tayali who is believed to be speaking after being funded says, just like other African Countries that have witnessed war, Zambia is headed that direction.

“President Hakainde Hichilema has already convicted President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and jailed him in an open Prison” he said.

“But the day the latter decides to fight back the injustice, Zambia risks a war like we have seen in other countries. Stick around, I will explain my statement around 20:00 hours” he said.

What is not clear is weather or not Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has become a threat to the Zambian peace and security of the Country.

Zambia has enjoyed peace after it attained its independence in 1964.