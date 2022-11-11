EDGAR LUNGU IS PLANNING ‘WAR’ IN ZAMBIA SAYS CHILUFYA TAYALI.
By Prince Kaliza Jnr.
EEP President Chilufya Tayali says Former President of Zambia Edgar Chagwa Lungu is planning ‘War in Zambia once he decides to fight back following the search of his Bank account.
Posting on his official Facebook page, Chilufya Tayali says the day Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu decides to fight what he terms as injustice on him, Zambia will be in War.
Mr. Tayali who is believed to be speaking after being funded says, just like other African Countries that have witnessed war, Zambia is headed that direction.
“President Hakainde Hichilema has already convicted President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and jailed him in an open Prison” he said.
“But the day the latter decides to fight back the injustice, Zambia risks a war like we have seen in other countries. Stick around, I will explain my statement around 20:00 hours” he said.
What is not clear is weather or not Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has become a threat to the Zambian peace and security of the Country.
Zambia has enjoyed peace after it attained its independence in 1964.
War with Zambians how? because Zambians now hire and fire. And if you can’t believe wait small just waiting for removal of immunity.
If I was ECL, I would disassociate myself from Tayali. Tayali’s rantings are not adding anything of value to ECL but instead eroding ECL’s standing in society.
Aka kabwa ka kalyelye kalesula amasushi. This rabid puppy is farting without knowledge of how intelligence office operates and out of ignorance the son of the bitch is implicating his paymaster in real treason charges not the traffic treason. If Lungu is wise, he can immediately issue his own version of a statement no matter how stupid it may be.
Tayali should be locked up for life, he is an irritant idiot just looking at his stupid pictures. STUPID IDIOT.
Tayali is a dangerous threat to peace in the country. He plays on the assumption that people will think he is not mentally stable. Careful OP many a true word has come out of the mouth of a fool. Pick him up and this time no bail outs we want the truth and a conviction of Tayali.