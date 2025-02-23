Edgar Lungu is very furious, he called Mpezeni not to allow President HH to attend the ceremony- Prophet Seer1

Prophet Seer1

·

Edgar Lungu is very furious today, from his sick bed today he called Mpezeni not to allow President HH to attend the ceremony but Mpezeni being a very wise Chief refused his instruction and honored President HH at the ceremony.

Mpezeni and all the citizens of Zambia from the East believe in one Zambia one Nation, they warmly welcomed President HH thunderously today, appreciating him for all the wonderful works that he’s doing for the people of Zambia.

Edgar Lungu should help us as we help him, we can’t be praying for his quick recovery while he’s bitter and continues planning to divide the nation of Jesus.

God bless Mpezeni.

God bless the wise men and women from the east.

Long live President HH for uniting the nation.

#Seer1