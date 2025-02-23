Edgar Lungu is very furious, he called Mpezeni not to allow President HH to attend the ceremony- Prophet Seer1

Prophet Seer1
Edgar Lungu is very furious today, from his sick bed today he called Mpezeni not to allow President HH to attend the ceremony but Mpezeni being a very wise Chief refused his instruction and honored President HH at the ceremony.
Mpezeni and all the citizens of Zambia from the East believe in one Zambia one Nation, they warmly welcomed President HH thunderously today, appreciating him for all the wonderful works that he’s doing for the people of Zambia.
Edgar Lungu should help us as we help him, we can’t be praying for his quick recovery while he’s bitter and continues planning to divide the nation of Jesus.
God bless Mpezeni.
God bless the wise men and women from the east.
Long live President HH for uniting the nation.
Edgar Lungu can’t do that. He is not in that class. Hakainde Hichilema has been jumping from one traditional ceremony to another preventing others from attending.Turning our Traditional Ceremonies into UPND political events to be used for campaigns and for parading PF renegades.. That’s why the Litunga couldn’t have him as Guest of Honor at last year’s Kuomboka ceremony.
Give Edgar Lungu a Break.. Let him have his medicals, and once he is done, with God’s Grace , he will come back to Zambia.
Seer 1 does not understand Zambians at all.
We do not operate in that way at all. When it comes to funerals, weddings, ceremonies etc. etc., anyone can attend including those people you disagree with on a daily basis. This is how we are as Zambians. That is why we have remained united since independence.
We are nothing like Nigeria.
There is no Zambian that can believe this nonsense you are saying. You will never return to our country. That is why even the current president has not allowed you back. ECL did well to deport you. And we have seen the reasons why.
One Zambia, one nation.