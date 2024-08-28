EDGAR LUNGU LACKS WISDOM, WILL NOT REGAIN POWER – SIMANGOLWA



Ndola – 27th August,2024



Ndola Business man and United Party For National Development (UPND) member Mr Mellbin Simangolwa says former President Edgar Lungu’s recent threats of violence against civil servants reveal his lack of wisdom.



Mr Simangolwa adds that despite his polished suits, his words expose his true character.” Civil servants are obligated to serve the current administration, not a former president.” He says.



Mr Simangolwa further states that Lungu’s threats also demonstrate his attempts to destabilize the legitimate government.. adding that Zambian people can not be fooled and will not bring back a leader who terrorized them with gas attacks , brutality corruption and other atrocities during his tenure.” He says.



Mr Simangolwa who is also Kabushi aspiring member of Parliament in 2026 said in contrast, President Hakainde Hichilema has shown wisdom and inclusivity by embracing citizens from all political backgrounds.



He discloses that President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration has employed PF councilors in the civil service, promoting equal opportunities.



” Lungu’s violent threats against civil servants highlight his petty and aggressive nature, unlike the mature leadership of President Hichilema. Under Hichilema’s guidance, Zambia is focused on development, with mines reopening and companies like Mulungushi Textiles reviving.Zambia is moving forward, leaving Lungu’s divisive politics behind.” He says.