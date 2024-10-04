EDGAR LUNGU LISTEN TO HIS INNER VOICE OR HE EASILY GETS SWAYED BY THOSE BENEFITING FROM HIM?

DOES THE FORMER CHAWAMA MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT LISTEN TO HIS INNER VOICE OR HE EASILY GETS SWAYED BY THOSE BENEFITING FROM HIM?

By Editors

You see ladies and gentlemen. This life is in your hands, you, alone as Edgar Lungu and not other people.

You can either deteriorate it by engaging in activities that are draining or sustain it by doing the right things.

Politics on the other hand is extremely draining especially when you have never experienced proper opposition days.

Edgar Lungu having led this country twice he must have gathered some wisdom and realise that Fredrick Chiluba died in the hands of Emmanuel Mwamba.

To the young ones since Koswe has been around for sometime, partially Chiluba’s health deteriorated due to political pressure after losing power.

He was daily at the Supreme court grounds and guess what, the same Emmanuel Mwamba was ever with him including organising the media to interview Chiluba whose jackets were becoming bigger and bigger by day. Emmanuel Mwamba really abused Chiluba and immediately Chiluba died, Mwamba quickly found himself with Sata. Loyalty ya kalilo nolo lastic ya mukaputula ilapwa elyo ni temporary chabe.

Chiluba eventually died in the hands of Emmanuel Mwamba but we don’t think that Edgar Lungu is that foolish not to realise that his health is failing him.

A normal human being must feel for the other but most importantly Edgar himself as adult, he must feel for himself unless he still wants to play tricks.

Unless he does care, Lungu must focus on eating and living health and being with his grandchildren and not dancing to the tune of his new wrong advisors. By the way Chris Zumani who is his political advisor has reduced presence around Edgar because he feels like the man is not in charge of his brains and actions anymore.