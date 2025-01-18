Dr. Edgar Lungu Mobilizes MPs to Campaign in Petauke



Petauke 18.01.2025



Former Republican President and Patriotic Front (PF) leader Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has deployed a team of his party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) to spearhead campaign efforts in support of Tonse Alliance candidate Simon Banda in Petauke.





The campaign team, led by Mporokoso MP and PF Central Committee Member Hon. Brian Mundubile, includes a diverse group of MPs from various constituencies across the country. Among them are Chilubi MP Hon. Francis Mulenga Fube, Mfuwe MP Hon. Maureen Mabonga, Mkaika MP Hon. Peter Phiri, Milanzi MP Hon. Melessiana Phiri, and Mwansabombwe MP Hon. Kabaso Kampampi.





Other notable members include Lukashya MP Hon. George Chisanga, Kasenengwa MP Hon. Philimon Twasa, Feira MP Hon. Emmanuel Tembo, Lundazi MP Hon. Brenda Nyirenda, Bangweulu MP Hon. Anthony Kasandwe, and Mpika MP Hon. Francis Robert Kapyanga.



The MPs officially began their campaign activities yesterday, rallying support for Banda. The initiative underscores Dr. Lungu’s active involvement in advancing the Tonse Alliance’s political agenda and demonstrates PF’s commitment to retaining or reclaiming political influence in key constituencies.



The deployment of such a high-profile team indicates the importance placed on the Petauke seat and signals PF’s broader strategy to consolidate its presence in Eastern Province.