ECL ON BBC

Program Alert

Tomorrow morning at 8:20 Zambian time, former President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu talks to BBC on the NEWSDAY Breakfast Show about his current situation and the situation in Zambia in general with concerns over freedom of speech and opinion.

NEWSDAY is the world’s biggest breakfast news programme, carried on the BBC World Service with its audience exceeding the TV branch.

