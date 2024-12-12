Edgar Lungu popular but ineligible, says Attorney General Kabesha

ATTORNEY General State Counsel Mulilo Kabesha has admitted that former President Edgar Lungu may have remained a popular political figure in Zambian politics but has been declared ineligible and therefore constitutionally barred from contesting the 2026 general election.

Speaking to journalists after the Constitutional Court nullified Mr Lungu’s eligibility, an elated State Counsel Kabesha has urged the former head of State to explore other ventures as his political life had finally expired.

“This decision demonstrates that we have a competent court capable of addressing constitutional matters effectively. The court has given the direction that politicians maybe popular but