Edgar Lungu popular but ineligible, says Attorney General Kabesha

ATTORNEY General State Counsel Mulilo Kabesha has admitted that former President Edgar Lungu may have remained a popular political figure in Zambian politics but has been declared ineligible and therefore constitutionally barred from contesting the 2026 general election.
Speaking to journalists after the Constitutional Court nullified Mr Lungu’s eligibility, an elated State Counsel Kabesha has urged the former head of State to explore other ventures as his political life had finally expired.
“This decision demonstrates that we have a competent court capable of addressing constitutional matters effectively. The court has given the direction that politicians maybe popular but
Popular only among the gullible and the cooked.
So you know hes very popular that’s why you are trying blocking him! But he will stand, its not you to choose for people of Zambia who should stand and who should. Tell that to your boss Hichilema that it’s not him to choose who should stand and who should not because hd knows he can’t win any election in Zambia. Just wait and see for yourself that you have started a battle you will not be able to finish.
So in your narrow view, the Concourt does not act on behalf the Zambian people? Keep dreaming. Hopefully your night will be short enough so that you wake up to the stark reality on the ground – Lungu is now water under the bridge!
This Kabesha guy is dull. Who told him Lungu is popular? Can’t hr just shut it??? Even a one month old child knows Lungu is one single most hated man in Zambia today not only in shanty compounds but in affluent residences too. Only people from Eastern province and those that ate with him are baying for him.
Problem with these naive civil servants is that they shun the compounds where they grew up and are therefore cut off from the reality in the country.
He would see what I mean if this Kabesha boy ventured into mtendere or matero today. Only junkies and former pf criminals at stations and in markets are the ones talking about ECL
He has told the truth and truth pain,fallible boy