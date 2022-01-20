EDGAR LUNGU RESIGNED AS PF PARTY PRESIDENT ON 28TH AUGUST 2021- CABINET OFFICE

LUSAKA- 18th January 2021

Cabinet Office says former president, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu resigned as PF President and from active politics on 28th August 2021.

Secretary to Cabinet, Mr. Patrick Kangwa disclosed this in a letter dated 18th January 2022 when he responded to a citizen who demanded to understand why government was paying pension and benefits against the provisions of the Former President Benefits Act of 1993.

“I wish to confirm that the Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu informed Cabinet Office through a letter dated 28th August 2021 of his decision to resign as Patriotic Front President and indeed from active politics” he stated.

“On the basis of his resignation, Cabinet Office preceded to provide the Pension Benefits with effect from that date. According to Cabinet Office, the sixth President is not in active politics” Mr. Kangwa said.

A Mr. John Busenga of Lusaka wrote to Cabinet Office demanding that pension and benefits must be withdraw from President Edgar Lungu for being in active politics.