“EDGAR LUNGU ‘S DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO RECLAIM RELEVANCE”



By Timmy



Former President Edgar Lungu’s recent article is a clear attempt to regain political relevance by spreading false narratives and twisting President Hakainde Hichilema’s words.





Lungu claims that President Hichilema directed Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to work quietly, damaging investor confidence. However, this is a gross misrepresentation of the President’s statement. President Hichilema actually emphasized the importance of thorough investigations before effecting arrests, ensuring that justice is served without compromising investor confidence.





It’s ironic that Lungu, who was once in power, is now criticizing President Hichilema’s approach to fighting corruption. During his tenure, Lungu’s administration was marred by corruption scandals, and he did little to address them.





Lungu’s challenge to President Hichilema to explain the US $3 billion illicit outflow of funds reported by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) is a classic case of deflecting attention from his own administration’s shortcomings. It’s essential to remember that Lungu’s government was responsible for the very corruption and suspicious transactions he’s now trying to pin on President Hichilema.





The fact that Lungu is using KBN TV, a platform allegedly bought by the opposition, to spread his false narratives, speaks volumes about his desperation to remain relevant.





Zambians will not be fooled by Lungu’s antics. President Hichilema’s commitment to transparency and accountability is evident in his actions, and his approach to fighting corruption is a welcome change from the past.





Let’s focus on supporting President Hichilema’s efforts to rebuild Zambia’s economy and restore investor confidence, rather than getting distracted by Lungu’s desperate attempts to reclaim relevance.





