Edgar Lungu should be the last person to complain about the high prices of commodities – Nevers Mumba

FORMER President Edgar Lungu should be the last person to complain about the high prices of commodities because the current economic woes were initiated by his administration due to excessive borrowing, MMD New Hope president Nevers Mumba has said.

And the UPND says Mr Lungu knows no democracy and human rights as he demonstrated brutality in his seven-year reign.

“We urge the former President to really get in touch with his heart, and realise the fact that Zambia finds herself in the current economic crisis because of the policies or lack of policies by his government, the Patriotic Front,” Dr Mumba said.

“The 10 years that they [PF] were in Government, we constantly spoke to our colleagues in power that the over-borrowing that was being done by the government was eventually going to cost this country the economic progress that it desperately needed.”

