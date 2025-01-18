EDGAR LUNGU STEM SCHOOL IS BEAUTIFUL -LAURA MITI



We did a small chimpwena at Edgar Lungu National Stem School, in Petauke. It has a boring, pedestrian motto but, eh, the children here actually look intelligent. They have a confident look and walk🤭.





Theirs is a beautiful school.



Before you run there looking for a place, Form 1 entry mark is 8 twenty something for girls and 8 zero something for boys.



Grade 10 it’s 5 twenty something girls and 5 zero boys.



Take your child with far less marks because you know someone and they will find that topics in class start with – therefore……..





As they lift up their hand to say to the teacher – but Madam, you did not explain……, all the other children will yawn.





Ivi vintu, ni stay in your lane🤭