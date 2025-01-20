EDGAR LUNGU Taken to court for refusing to handover power to the speaker of national Assembly during presidential petition in 2016

THE petitioner who filed a fresh petition challenging the legitimacy of former President Edgar Lungu’s second term in office following his controversial election victory in 2016 has amended the lawsuit.





Teddy Kalusa is seeking the Constitutional Court’s determination on whether Mr Lungu and his Vice-President Inonge Wina were lawfully in office, as they had not been sworn in by the Chief Justice.





In the amendment, Mr Kalusa has submitted that Mr Lungu, then President-elect, did not hand over the office to the Speaker of the National Assembly and continued to act as President.



Mr Kalusa’s argument is that during that period, Mr Lungu should have handed over power since there was a petition against his election by then opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.





In an affidavit in support of originating summons, Mr Kalusa, of Makeni Villa, Lusaka, has submitted before the Constitutional Court that the petition is in his own capacity.



