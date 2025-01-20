EDGAR LUNGU Taken to court for refusing to handover power to the speaker of national Assembly during presidential petition in 2016

THE petitioner who filed a fresh petition challenging the legitimacy of former President Edgar Lungu’s second term in office following his controversial election victory in 2016 has amended the lawsuit.
Teddy Kalusa is seeking the Constitutional Court’s determination on whether Mr Lungu and his Vice-President Inonge Wina were lawfully in office, as they had not been sworn in by the Chief Justice.
In the amendment, Mr Kalusa has submitted that Mr Lungu, then President-elect, did not hand over the office to the Speaker of the National Assembly and continued to act as President.
Mr Kalusa’s argument is that during that period, Mr Lungu should have handed over power since there was a petition against his election by then opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.
In an affidavit in support of originating summons, Mr Kalusa, of Makeni Villa, Lusaka, has submitted before the Constitutional Court that the petition is in his own capacity.
READ MORE: http://enews.daily-mail.co.zm
Surely the courts should start throwing out some of these useless allegations outright.
As a country, we have wasted enough tax payers money on useless arrests and court time on cases that do not arise on possible conviction. ECL handed over power to Hakainde, was this person or his sponsor in Panama at that time for them not to have witnessed this?
UPND, you have 14 months left in office, try to leave a legacy please so that we can say that at least Hakainde did this or that. Right now, his legacy is a pit latrine.
Get serious naimwe.
Vote wisely in 2026.