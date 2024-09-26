EDGAR LUNGU TAKES COMPLAINT AGAINST 3 CONCOURT JUDGES TO JCC, REQUEST THEIR IMMEDIATE RECUSAL



Lusaka -Thursday, 26th September, 2024



Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has filed a complaint against 3 Constitutional Court Judges hearing his matter for their possible bias towards his case.



In his letter dated 25th September 2024, the former President complained that Constitutional Court President Justice Prof.Margaret Munalula, Justice Arnold Mweetwa Shilimi and Justice Maria Mapani-Kawimbe, should have voluntarily requested to recused themselves from the case owing to strong reasons and their close relationship to President Hakainde Hichilema.





President Hichilema has repeatedly and publicly stated that he will not allow his predecessor to be on the ballot.



Members of the UPND have since filed various legal cases including this one, to have his eligibility to participate in presidential elections.



President Lungu says he was surprised that in the case of the recently suspended judges (Justice Palan Mulonda, Justice Anne Sitali and Justice Mugeni Mulenga), Justice Prof. Margaret Mudenda Munalula.



He wondered if she was being spared because she passed a minority judgment in the said 2016 election petition, whose ruling inherently favoured President Hichilema.



He also stated that Justice Shilimi was a known buainess associate of President Hichilema and has sat on companies as company secretay associated with President Hichilema. Justice Mapani is a close relative of President Hichilema.



President Lungu has requested that the 3 judges recuse themselves in the eligibility case, in whose coming election President Hichilema is expected to participate in.