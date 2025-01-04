Edgar Lungu the grandfather of corruption used and dumped Dandy Crazy- Prophet Seer1

Prophet Seer1



Edgar Lungu the grandfather of corruption used and dumped Dandy Crazy period.



Stop those fake crocodile tears!



I see people tagging me on a video that Kalemba posted of an uncompleted katemba that Dandy Crazy was building saying Dandy Crazy was doing well.



Dandy Crazy was poor, after all the sacrifices that he sacrificed for the PF and Edgar Lungu in Particular he benefited absolutely nothing.

While he was struggling to build that katemba for 10 years, Lungu’s family was already being gifted houses, farms, hundreds of cars, just take a look at the Esther Lungu’s flats, Chinyeso Lungu’s flats, Dalitso Lungu’s over 66 fleets of cars and the first picture is the 2 rooms pub that Dandy Crazy was building after 10 years, where were they working from?



Dandy Crazy after producting songs that produced 2 F presidents couldn’t even finish a simple 2 rooms pub that he was building despite PF being in Power for over 10 years.



Edgar Lungu is heartless.

Stop allowing politicians to use you.

Don’t just insult, I am immune to insults and insults doesn’t move me a bit. Learn something from Dandy Crazy, don’t support what you do not benefit anything from.

Seer1