EDGAR LUNGU, THE UNEQUAL YET ESSENTIAL FORCE WITHIN THE UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE



By Chanoda Ngwira F



In the dynamic landscape of Zambian politics, the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) stands as a pillar of opposition, poised to challenge the current ruling party for the betterment of the nation. However, within the ranks of this coalition, a figure looms larger than life and that is Edgar Lungu. Despite being equal in title to other UKA members, Lungu’s status in society transcends mere political roles, boasting a myriad of advantages and privileges that set him apart from his counterparts.



It is crucial for members of the UKA to recognize that their collective strength and the fervor of their supporters are not solely the product of their individual charisma or political prowess. Much like the biblical tale of the donkey that carried Jesus, receiving honor and adoration as though it were the Messiah, Edgar Lungu’s influence within the alliance cannot be understated. His presence serves as a magnet, drawing crowds and bolstering the momentum of UKA’s endeavors in a manner that far exceeds the contributions of his peers.



As the UKA positions itself as a formidable force aiming to wrest power from the ruling UPND and HH, any effective strategy must place Edgar Lungu at the forefront. His experience, charisma, and unmatched ability to connect with the Zambian populace make him an indispensable asset in the pursuit of political change. While each member of the alliance plays a crucial role, it is Lungu’s unique position as a unifying force that can truly galvanize their efforts and propel them towards their shared goals.



In the intricate dance of Zambian politics, acknowledging the exceptional role of Edgar Lungu within the UKA is not a matter of diminishing the contributions of others but of recognizing the unequalled influence he wields. If the opposition aims to effect real change and champion the interests of the Zambian people, harnessing Lungu’s prowess and leveraging his advantages will be paramount. As the alliance navigates the tumultuous waters of governance, embracing Lungu’s centrality is not just a strategic imperative but a recognition of the significant impact he brings to the table.



(Chanoda Ngwira is a Public Administrator, Teacher, Former Trade Unionist, Politician, Writer and Politcal Commentator. For private engagements, email: orisonconsult@gmail.com/chanodangwira@yahoo.com)