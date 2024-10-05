Edgar Lungu  told to pay K1 million to Chizombe’s lawyers within 7 days after losing a recusal bid in the Concourt

Costly court defeat punches K1 million kwacha hole in Lungu’s kasaka ka ndalama

Former president Edgar Lungu’s famous ‘kasaka kandalama’ is set to suffer a million kwacha shortfall following a costly court defeat in his ongoing eligibility case that requires him to foot the legal bills of his opponent, Michelo Chizombe.

Lungu’s spirited push to become Republican President for third time is being hampered by Chizombe who went to court insisting that, the former Chawama lawmaker has already held office twice and therefore should be bared from contesting future elections.

As the case takes dramatic turn and twists, Lungu filed an application last week demanding that three of the Constitutional Court judges recuse themselves from the case accusing them of bias.

But on October 3, the court threw out the application and awarded Chizombe and the State legal costs, after Lungu’s failed attempt at having three judges to withdraw from handling his eligibility case, on the perception of bias.

Court president Margaret Munalula, her vice Arnold Shilimi and judge Mapani Kawimbe rebuked the former president and his lawyers for making unsubstantiated accusations against them.

They said the allegations that they were affiliated to President Hakainde Hichilema and were serving his interest to prevent him (Lungu) from being on the ballot paper in the 2026 election, without evidence amounted to contempt of court.

Immediately the Court made the pronouncement Chizombe could not wait for Lungu to deep in his money bag at his own will in his free time, as he asked his lawyer Micheal Moono to give him his bill for legal services so that he could demand the same from Lungu, as ordered by the Court.

According to the demand letter served on Lungu’s lawyers Makebi Zulu Advocates by Chizombe’s lawyers L.J. Michaels Legal Practitioners, the youth activist has given ‘bakasaka Kandalama’ (owner of the money bag) a seven day ultimatum to settle his legal fees.

“As you are aware, your Application for the Recusal of Judges in this cause was dismissed today the 3rd day of October 2024 by the full bench of the Constitutional Court and your client Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the 1st Respondent herein, was condemned in Legal Costs and the same were awarded to the Petitioner and the 3rd Respondent,” the letter read in parts.

“In furtherance to the same and in compliance with the court’s Ruling, we hereby peg our fees at One Million Kwacha Only (ZMW 1,000,000.00) to be paid by your client forthwith but within seven (7) days from today.”

The letter further indicated the account details of the law firm in which Lungu will have to deposit the money.

“We trust that you are in possession of the said Court Ruling of 3rd October, 2024, but to

eliminate any doubt we have atached it to this letter for your use.”

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba October 5, 2024.