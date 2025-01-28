EDGAR LUNGU WAS PROPERLY SWORN IN, ATTORNEY GENERAL KABESHA TELLS COURT
DAILY MAIL : THE State has submitted in the Constitutional Court that a President-elect is not required to hand over power to the Speaker of National Assembly during a presidential petition challenging results of the initial ballot.
It is Attorney-General Mulilo Kabesha’s firm belief that former President Edgar Lungu and his then Vice-President Inonge Wina were properly sworn in under the observation of the late Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima.
“It is my firm belief that an incumbent President, who is also the President-elect, is not required to hand over power to the Speaker of the National Assembly during a presidential petition that challenges the results of the initial ballot,” he has submitted.
Mr Kabesha has consequently asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss a petition challenging the manner Mr Lungu was sworn into office at the time his 2016 electoral victory had been petitioned.
“In the premises, I verily believe that the matter herein ought to be dismissed.”
In this petition, Teddy Kalusa is challenging the legality of the manner in which Mr Lungu was sworn in for the second term following his disputed election in 2016.
Of course we all knew that.
It is just him that is too vengeful and bitter because he got sent to prison for a ka small holiday for being a naughty boy. It seems he was not rehabilitated.
People voted for ECL. And the same people voted him out of office. These same people will vote wisely in 2026.
Vote wisely in 2026.
In your dreams and Schizophrenia psychosis indigo…seek mental help
This matter emernates from nkani ya mu moba. The intricacies of the law can only be known by those who understand and practice the law. The rest of us…usually just speculate or speak the surfice knowledge or experience.
When the matter is dismissed Kalusa should pay costs on this matter. Very friviolous case
But why did the Chief Justice not swore him, instead a Court Clerk did? And the were a lot of confusions where Chulu was being read results by Kaiza instead of Chulu having the G12 forms?
“It is Attorney-General Mulilo Kabesha’s firm belief that former President Edgar Lungu and his then Vice-President Inonge Wina were properly sworn in under the observation of the late Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima.”
Lets not beat ourselves on his issues that have no bearing and can not proved. The AG has testified, based on the facts that are know to him of what happened and believes happened. The issue the article deals with is swearing in.
And a High Court Registrar is not a clerk bwana, he/she is a trained lawyer. Lets be factual when we speak. Lungu was sworn in twice. The AG speaks of the second swearing in not first. Yet you speak in bumbled information of what you think happened in the first; when Madam Chibesakunda was acting CJ, and someone else sworn in Lungu. Lets not denegrate and slander the roles people do.