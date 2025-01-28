EDGAR LUNGU WAS PROPERLY SWORN IN, ATTORNEY GENERAL KABESHA TELLS COURT



DAILY MAIL : THE State has submitted in the Constitutional Court that a President-elect is not required to hand over power to the Speaker of National Assembly during a presidential petition challenging results of the initial ballot.



It is Attorney-General Mulilo Kabesha’s firm belief that former President Edgar Lungu and his then Vice-President Inonge Wina were properly sworn in under the observation of the late Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima.





“It is my firm belief that an incumbent President, who is also the President-elect, is not required to hand over power to the Speaker of the National Assembly during a presidential petition that challenges the results of the initial ballot,” he has submitted.





Mr Kabesha has consequently asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss a petition challenging the manner Mr Lungu was sworn into office at the time his 2016 electoral victory had been petitioned.



“In the premises, I verily believe that the matter herein ought to be dismissed.”





In this petition, Teddy Kalusa is challenging the legality of the manner in which Mr Lungu was sworn in for the second term following his disputed election in 2016.