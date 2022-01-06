EDGAR LUNGU WILL BE CALLED OUT OF RETIREMENT – Prophet Isaac Amaata
“Edgar Chagwa Lungu of Zambia will be called out of retirement!… he will ignore but it will be inevitable!…Mark this prophecy!.. he retired but God has not finished with him as concerning the nation of Zambia.. calls will arise compulsorily at the appointed time… first it will be little…then it will become mighty!”… share to all Zambians on Facebook Whatsapp and all groups… Prophet lsaac Amata… January 5,2022
Certainly he may be called upon by PF to lead the party because all other aspiring candidates have no resources to sponsor the party for a general election. PF is not in position to mobilize funding without ECL. The prophet should have concluded by saying that that all this effort will be in vain. Which Zambian would wish to go back to days of police roadblocks and cadres evading peoples farms?.