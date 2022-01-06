EDGAR LUNGU WILL BE CALLED OUT OF RETIREMENT – Prophet Isaac Amaata

“Edgar Chagwa Lungu of Zambia will be called out of retirement!… he will ignore but it will be inevitable!…Mark this prophecy!.. he retired but God has not finished with him as concerning the nation of Zambia.. calls will arise compulsorily at the appointed time… first it will be little…then it will become mighty!”… share to all Zambians on Facebook Whatsapp and all groups… Prophet lsaac Amata… January 5,2022