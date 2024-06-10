Edgar Lungu will be in Luapula province from Tuesday 11th June 2024 to Friday 15th June 2024

Sixth Republican Presidenti His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and president of the Patriotic Front-PF will be in Luapula province from Tuesday 11th June 2024 to Friday 15th June 2024

During his visit, he will meet chiefs ,PF structures and church leadership. According to reliable source he will visit Mansa,Kawabwa and Chelenge .

He will be accompanied by Former ministers, PF MCC. All PF leadership in Luapula province must prepare his visit and challenges they have will face since PF lost elections.

Take this as official notice. We left massive infrastructure and food for our people

A new PF with greater vision .We promise we deliver