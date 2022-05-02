EDGAR LUNGU WILL NOT ALLOW KAMBWILI AND MWAMBA TO BE PF PRESIDENT

There is still deep mistrust between former President Edgar Lungu and PF Presidential aspirants Chishimba Kambwili and Emmanuel Mwamba.

The situation has even been worsened by the formation of working relationship between Kambwili and Mwamba where they agreed to make of one of them the Presidential candidate with another one being running mate.

“At the time ba Kambwili was rejoining the PF, ba Lungu was still not very keen to welcome him back into the PF. He just accepted him out of pressure from ba Chitimukulu who felt he would be helpful to drive the Bemba votes. Now there’s a strong feeling that Kambwili actually did more harm to the PF campaign strategy due to his tribal rantings. PF will be worse off with Kambwili and Mwamba at the helm and ba Lungu is working hard to block these two,” insiders have revealed.

Sources say as for Emmanuel Mwamba, the former President Edgar Lungu has never wanted him near the close corridors of the PF hence dumping him into the foreign service even when Mwamba was pleading for ministerial positions.

“As far as we are concerned in the PF circles, Chishimba Kambwili and Emmanuel Mwamba are history. They just have to find another platform to achieve their ambitions as Presidential candidates, certainly not the PF,” sources revealed