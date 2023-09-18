Edgar Lungu withdraws case challenging Govt’s decision to block him from travelling

0
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu speaks during the tour of Toshiba Energy Systems Keihin Operations in Tokyo,Japan on Tuesday,December 18,2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018

Former president Edgar Lungu has chickened out from a lawsuit he commenced against government’s decision to prevent him from travelling!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here