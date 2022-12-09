Edgar Lungu’s associate Ndozo Lodges Proprietor Sichamba Gets 100 Extra Corruption Charges

NDOZO LODGES PROPRIETOR SICHAMBA GETS 100 EXTRA CORRUPTION CHARGES

By Darius Choonya

Former President Edgar Lungu’s associate, and Ndozo Lodges Proprietor Chrint Sichamba will face more than 100 corruption charges before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has confirmed this before court when Mr. Sichamba, wife Nambela and son David appeared for trial.

Initially, the trio was facing 14 counts of acquiring properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

But when the matter came up for commencement of trial, the state informed the court that it would like to include more counts to the matter and also the number of accused people.

Meanwhile, Former President Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate Court and pleaded not guilty to one count of conversion, not amounting to theft.

The court has also granted Mr. Zulu a cash bail of K 50, 000.- Diamond TV