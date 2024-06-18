Edgar Lungu’s Close Friend Arrested for Money Laundering



Former President Lungu’s Close Friend Arrested for Money Laundering

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has formally charged and arrested Martin Kikumbi Mbaya, a close friend of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, for multiple money laundering offenses.

According to the DEC’s Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU), Mbaya, aged 50, was found in possession of a Toyota Land Cruiser suspected to be the proceeds of a crime. Additionally, he was charged with the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as forgery and the use of a forged firearm license.

This is not the first time Mbaya has been targeted by the DEC, as the agency has conducted several shakedowns on him in the recent past.

“The DEC’s efforts underscore the importance of vigilance and community cooperation in addressing these critical issues,” said a statement from the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Allan Tamba.