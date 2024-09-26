Edgar Lungu’s complaint filed at the Judicial Complaints Commission against the two judges he appointed has been thrown out

FORMER CHAWAMA MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT EDGAR LUNGU’S COMPLAINT THROWN OUT



By Henry MWENJENGA



Former Chawama member of parliament Edgar Lungu’s complaint filed at the Judicial Complaints Commission against the two judges he appointed and another appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema has been thrown out.



And the JCC has educated the Former Chawama member of parliament Edgar Lungu to take such matters to court as that is the best platform to entertain his thoughts.





Lungu had written to the JCC complaining that three constitutional court judges be removed from handling his eligibility case.



And out of the three, two (Munalula, Kawimbe) were appointed by himself (Edgar Lungu) while Shilimi was appointed by President Hichilema.



Hichilema only maintained Munalula, Kawimbe alongside others and later removed the three that were left by Edgar Lungu.



The removed judges were Lungu’s plan B or fall-back and them being removed has really hit him differently.- Koswe