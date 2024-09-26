Edgar Lungu’s complaint filed at the Judicial Complaints Commission against the two judges he appointed has been thrown out

FORMER CHAWAMA MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT EDGAR LUNGU’S COMPLAINT THROWN OUT
By Henry MWENJENGA
Former Chawama member of parliament Edgar Lungu’s complaint filed at the Judicial Complaints Commission against the two judges he appointed and another appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema has been thrown out.
Henry MWENJENGA reports that the Former Chawama law maker has been directed to present his issues to the constitutional court.
And the JCC has educated the Former Chawama member of parliament Edgar Lungu to take such matters to court as that is the best platform to entertain his thoughts.
Lungu had written to the JCC complaining that three constitutional court judges be removed from handling his eligibility case.
And out of the three, two (Munalula, Kawimbe) were appointed by himself (Edgar Lungu) while Shilimi was appointed by President Hichilema.
Hichilema only maintained Munalula, Kawimbe alongside others and later removed the three that were left by Edgar Lungu.
The removed judges were Lungu’s plan B or fall-back and them being removed has really hit him differently.- Koswe
If Koswe thinks by ridiculing and being disrespectful to the 6th President Dr Edgar Lungu, it will cause people to gravitate to the failed and incompetent Mingalatoon – the embodiment of Failure and Incompetence, the Leader of darkness engulfing our Land, the former Village cattle herder, Alleged Privatisation Thief, Liquidator of Zambia’s Industrial and Commercial Base…they should think twice. Let’s have respectful discourse. Any one can play your game ba Koswe, and much better.
Ulabeja. Ulalicenga! Lungu is dead finished. He will never see the presidency anymore. Cakamana. Cakainda. Tacipiluki. Forget. He had his time but he abused it. Kwakahyalila mubwa.
Even if you address him as former Chawama member of Parliament, he was Zambia’s sixth president, you won’t change that and it’s the history of Zambia. This is the problem with Upnd government and it’s praise singers! How about Hichilema when he’s out of power , what are PF members going to refer to him as, because he has never even been a ward chairman! He was just imposed on Upnd as president, and he has ended up destroying Upnd! PF will refer to him as former Upnd impostor! How are you going to feel you Upnd praise singers? Whether you like it or not , you hate him or not, Edgar Lungu is headed back to state house! Zambians want him back to remove the hunger and suffering that Upnd has brought in the country!
Zambia’s 6th President after winning by Pangas, Machetes and guns. Even a Degree if found fraudulently aquired you get demoted you are just a Grade 7. Same with this criminal former president, former Chawama PM. He used crooks to win and now he is naked it is knowm all over. It is just right to demote him to lower titles like former MP
Ba Mukuka, which Zambians are those who want Lungu back to State House? Can you please specify because I am a Zambian but I am not one of them. Don’t you think you are the ones who are trying to impose him back on Zambians when they already rejected him.
Uyu Koswe wa ku Zambezi provinces aka chula after Upnd is out of power! So full of hatred for Easterners and Bembas speaking people! Kabili Upnd is on its way out, and no malignment of Lungu will save this Koswe! Zambians have made up their minds, Hichilema kuya bebele! Hichilema will be called former political herdsman since he has never been even a ward chairman! Even to become president he had to rig his way! What a life! Especially after stripping Zambia of it’s prized parastatal companies!
Rogue media sponsored by a failed administration
It’s time for ECL to taste his own Medicine!
If anything, ECL deserves everything, even worse, than he is receiving now!
He unleashed thugs on innocent citizens, thugs who did as they pleased.
We have many citizens who are still trying to recover from his reign of terror!
The Confusion at the Constitutional Court is his making for self preservation and a failed attempt to cling on to power in order to escape consequences of his many atrocities!
It’s good these have caught up with him.
Please UPND, make sure we don’t get a repeat of PF! We are counting on you!
The Constitution is very clear! Every citizen who ascends to the presidency has only a maximum of 10 years to govern and give chance to others to also govern.
Those who want to go beyond 10 years are just power-hungry and greedy fellows!
Ecl is supposed to just humble himself. Sour grapes won’t take him anywhere. But ba kandile bena balemuswa mofye bwino. But doesn’t realize it. I love ecl, but I am just sympathizing with him for accepting wrong persuasive acts from parasites
He is trying to protect the loot he store. His Waterloo has come. It’s time for dancing pelete kikikikiki…